Bhopal: Sanchi Dugdha Sangh registers 54 % rise in its sweets sale this festive season

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Sanchi Dugdha Sangh has claimed that its sweets sale increased by 54% so far this festive season when compared to the last year. Be it Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, Krishna Janmashtami or Ganesh CHaturthi, the demand for our sweets remained high, said the officials of the sangh which works under MP State Co-operative Dairy Federation (MPCDF).

Compared to the previous year, 91,294 kg of Sanchi sweets have been sold on the occasion of Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, Krishna Janmashtami through cooperative milk unions across the state, said the officials.

Sanchi brand sweets are available at Sanchi milk parlours through all the cooperative milk unions (Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Bundelkhand (Sagar) and Jabalpur) affiliated to MP State Co-operative Dairy Federation (MPCDF), Bhopal, said the officials.

