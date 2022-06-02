e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Samrat Prithviraj movie to be tax free

Akshay Kumar is playing a lead role in the movie based on the life of legendary Hindu king Prithviraj Chauhan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 05:02 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced here on Thursday Samrat Prithviraj movie would be tax free in Madhya Pradesh.

Akshay Kumar is playing a lead role in the movie based on the life of legendary Hindu king Prithviraj Chauhan.

The movie is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The movie will be released on June 3.

Read Also
Bhopal: Narottam Mishra offers samosa to the BJP chief, video goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Samrat Prithviraj movie to be tax free

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Mohan Chauhan, convicted of gruesome Sakinaka rape-murder, sentenced to...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Mohan Chauhan, convicted of gruesome Sakinaka rape-murder, sentenced to...

Gujarat woman to marry herself in sologamy: All you need to know about the self marriage act

Gujarat woman to marry herself in sologamy: All you need to know about the self marriage act

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of June 2, 2022

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of June 2, 2022

Pune: 22-year-old youth in Lonawala sexually assaults cow, held

Pune: 22-year-old youth in Lonawala sexually assaults cow, held

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Security cover of 424 VIPs in Punjab to be restored

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Security cover of 424 VIPs in Punjab to be restored