Bhopal: Samrat Prithviraj movie to be tax free

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced here on Thursday Samrat Prithviraj movie would be tax free in Madhya Pradesh.

Akshay Kumar is playing a lead role in the movie based on the life of legendary Hindu king Prithviraj Chauhan.

The movie is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The movie will be released on June 3.