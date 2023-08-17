 Bhopal: Saluja Accuses Congress Of Creating His Fake Twitter Account
Kamal Nath, who does not follow Congress leaders, is following a fake account opened in my name.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 07:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP spokesman Narendra Saluja has accused Congress of creating a fake twitter account in his name to spoil his image. The BJP leader has reported the matter to the cyber cell. “ What is a matter of great surprise that the fake account created in my name is being followed by Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, former Congress president Arun Yadav, Jitu Patwari and even Congress National Spokesmen,” Saluja stated. “ Kamal Nath, who does not follow Congress leaders, is following a fake account opened in my name. Through this, one can understand what kind of dirty politics Congress is playing,” he added. The twitter account opened in the name of Narendra Saluja has a picture of Kamal Nath. The account has 8,800 followers.

