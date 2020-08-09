Bhopal: Salons reopen to people’s delight, corona fear persists

Lock going down has been high on the list of frustrations caused by the corona pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

The tousled thatch has sprouted from many a head for more than three months.

For that reason, those upset about their dreaded locks have begun to feel happy after the salons were reopened.

One such person was Sunil. His long black locks have streamed down his forehead. Now, Sunil wants to do away with his dreaded locks.

Yet, a trip to a barber’s has been a markedly different experience for him. All close contact businesses have to adhere to strict government guidelines to ensure safety for both staff and clients to stem the virus spreading.

Sunil is discouraged, because he has to wait for a day or two for haircut. Others like him have already had time fixed with hair-doers.

And one of those with comb, scissors and face-covering at the ready is Virendra Sarathe, 40, proprietor of B & B Men’s Salon in Gautam Nagar.