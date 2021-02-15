BHOPAL: Salim Aallahwale and troupe enthrall with compositions of legendary tabla players

Bhopal: Salim Aallahwale and troupe from Bhopal presented popular bandish of legendary tabla players of Delhi, Ajrara, Farrukhabad, Banaras, Lucknow and Punjab gharanas under Taal Saptak, which delighted the audience at Bharat Bhavan.

It was part of the second day of four-day 39th foundation day festival of Bharat Bhavan on Sunday evening. The troupe presented Gatein, Peshkar, Rele, Tukde , Kyade and Parans of Ustad Munir Khan, Ustad Ahmed Jaan Thirkuva, Utsad Masit Khan, Ustad Amir Hussain Khan, Pt Samta Prasad, Pt Badhe Ram Sahay, Ustad Sheikh Daud Khan and Ustad Amir Mohammed Khan and received applause.

Salim also presented his composition, Basant ka Mausam hain... The second day event began with the inauguration of three-day drawing camp in which 30 artists from different cities took part. Movie, Bhuvan Shome, directed by Mrinal Sen was screened. It ended with recitation session in which poets Rameshchandra Shah, Leeladhar Jugdi, Nandkishore Aacharya, Shirish Dhoble, Ashutosh Dubey, Rahul Rajesh, Manimohan and Jitendra Shrivastava respectively.

Aamir Khan's sarod recital and play, Zindagi Aur Zauk, directed by Bansi Kaul will be staged on Monday evening.