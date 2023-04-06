Bhopal: Salary and comfort eclipse pride of wearing uniform

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After competing with over 10 lakh candidates in police constable exam, over 10pc of selected candidates have refused to join or have resigned from the post. Sources claimed that more are to leave the job. Sources to the police training schools said that training session of new recruits has begun.

In the eight police training schools of the state situated in Indore, Ujjain, Sagar, Panchmari, Rewa, Bhori, Umaria and Tighra, 4,787 seats are there and 476 recruited police personnel either resigned or have refused to join the training, the officials said.

Low salary, harsh working conditions, fewer holidays, no time for family and few other problems are distracting the youths from joining the police force. Salary and comfort have taken the upper hand over pride of wearing the uniform.

Sources informed that many of the recruited personnel are from Uttar Pradesh. They had taken advantage of the open category and got selected. Later they also got selected in the recruitment process of their own state. Police officials claim that UP police have a high salary structure in comparison to MP.

‘Out of those who had left their jobs, some got selected as teachers. This is a 9-5 job, but police job on the other hand is just the opposite’, one of the officers said.

Another officer said that after completing graduation aspirants began to search for jobs and in the process got different jobs and they preferred doing ‘easy jobs’ instead of police jobs. It is also claimed that many of them who are undergoing training, may leave the job, because they had appeared in other competitive exams and expect to get selected in it. It is predicted that around 500 trainees may leave midway and join their preferred job.

