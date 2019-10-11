Bhopal: Sajjan criticises Diggy’s tweet over stray cows

BHOPAL: Public works department (PWD) minister Sajjan Singh Verma has indirectly criticised a tweet made by ex-Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh over cows sitting on roads. Earlier, Singh had tweeted an image showing cows sitting on Bhopal-Indore highway. Singh tweeted with words in Hindi, ‘Sadkon par gau mata bethin rehati hain aur durghatna mein mari jati hain. Kahan hai gau rakshak? (Cows sit on roads and die in accidents. Where are the Gau Rakshaks? Singh also wrote that the state governmet should immediately shift these stray cows from the roads to either cow sanctuary or gau shalas. Singh wrote that if Chief Minister Kamal Nath does it then he would be called as a true gau bhakta.

Public works department minister Sajjan Singh Verma has said in this context that those who raise questions, should also think about what they did in their own tenure. Verma said there are people who despite power in their hands do not use it. Verma said such type of people should first introspect before speaking.