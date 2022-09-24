Bhopal SAI's Twitter account hacked, CZ Binance’s Tweet shared 

Hacker shared CZ Binance’s tweet as a post on SAI Bhopal’s Twitter feed. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bhopal’s Twitter account got hacked, and the hacker shared CZ Binance’s tweet as a post on SAI Bhopal’s Twitter feed.

As per the officials, on September 16, they saw a random tweet shared by SAI Bhopal’s Twitter handle on their feed, and thereafter they immediately changed the password and logged it out of every device.Later, when they complained about the hacking incident, their Twitter account was suspended by Twitter. Till now, SAI Bhopal’s Twitter handle @SAI_Bhopal stands suspended. When asked about the same, requesting anonymity, an official told the FP, ‘Currently our team is trying to retrieve our suspended account, but if we are unable to recover it by Monday, we will make a new account.

When asked about the post, which the hacker shared, the official said, ‘It was very random, and that is why we only complained about it to Twitter and not cyber-crime.’

The official added, ‘Nowadays, to remain on social media is very important and that goes for sports too. We are just waiting for the account to recover so that we can update the further information regarding our players.’