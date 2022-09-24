e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal SAI's Twitter account hacked, CZ Binance’s Tweet shared 

Bhopal SAI's Twitter account hacked, CZ Binance’s Tweet shared 

Technical team is trying to retrieve the suspended Twitter account, and if the same is not recovered by Monday, the SAI authorities will get a new account.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
Hacker shared CZ Binance’s tweet as a post on SAI Bhopal’s Twitter feed. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bhopal’s Twitter account got hacked, and the hacker shared CZ Binance’s tweet as a post on SAI Bhopal’s Twitter feed.

As per the officials, on September 16, they saw a random tweet shared by SAI Bhopal’s Twitter handle on their feed, and thereafter they immediately changed the password and logged it out of every device.Later, when they complained about the hacking incident, their Twitter account was suspended by Twitter. Till now, SAI Bhopal’s Twitter handle @SAI_Bhopal stands suspended. When asked about the same, requesting anonymity, an official told the FP, ‘Currently our team is trying to retrieve our suspended account, but if we are unable to recover it by Monday, we will make a new account.

When asked about the post, which the hacker shared, the official said, ‘It was very random, and that is why we only complained about it to Twitter and not cyber-crime.’ 

The official added, ‘Nowadays, to remain on social media is very important and that goes for sports too. We are just waiting for the account to recover so that we can update the further information regarding our players.’

Read Also
Bhopal: ‘Tread cautiously in cyberspace; never share, store private images, videos’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal SAI's Twitter account hacked, CZ Binance’s Tweet shared 

Bhopal SAI's Twitter account hacked, CZ Binance’s Tweet shared 

Bhopal: Three-day KIIFFA to be held in city in February next year

Bhopal: Three-day KIIFFA to be held in city in February next year

Bhopal: Now, schoolchildren can book a slot at MP Academy

Bhopal: Now, schoolchildren can book a slot at MP Academy

Bhopal: Playing for Oman was the best decision that I made, says cricketer Ayan Khan

Bhopal: Playing for Oman was the best decision that I made, says cricketer Ayan Khan

Bhopal: Fashion designer Mumtaz Khan felicitates city’s young achievers

Bhopal: Fashion designer Mumtaz Khan felicitates city’s young achievers