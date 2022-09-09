Bhopal: SAI judokas make Madhya Pradesh proud, medal tally reaches 12

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Judokas of SAI (Sports Authority of India) Bhopal shine bright at 1st Khelo India Women's Judo National League & Ranking Tournament North Zone. Nine athletes from SAI Bhopal won medals at the tournament.

While talking about the tournament, SAI Judo Coach Yashpal Solanki said, “It is a qualifying event for the national ranking. Players will test their skills with the best of India in the final event on October. I am sure at least 10 out of 15 girls will top the National Ranking in October out of 31 categories of Sub -Jr, Cadet, Juniors and seniors.”

Judo coach, Solanki further added, I am very happy by the movement initiated by SAI and it will surely motivate girls to participate in masses. It will also fill the gap of participation between Girls and boys (which is less as compare to boys most of the times).

SAI Bhopal judokas Palak won a gold medal in the cadet category, Himanshi won two gold and one silver in cadet, junior and senior categories, and Sneha won two bronzes in cadet and junior categories. Likewise, six other athletes of SAI Bhopal won medals in the senior category. The total medal tally stands at 12, including four gold, four silver and four bronze medals.