Bhopal: Sai Gopal Pandey club enters in MLA Cup Tennis Ball cricket tourney final

Bhopal: Sai Gopal Pandey Club has entered into the final of MLA Cup Tennis Ball cricket tournament defeating SK XI by nine wickets on Thursday, said the organising secretary Keval Mishra.

The tournament is being played at Babulal Gaur Dussehra and Sports ground in Barkheda BHEL area of Bhopal.

BJP district head Sumit Pachouri attended the match as the chief guest.

In the first semi-final match played on Thursday, SK XI scored 74 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted overs. Nayan contributed 19 and Rakesh scored 13. For Sai Gopal Pandey Club, Arun took 3 and Sachin took 2 wickets.

Chasing the target, Sai Gopal Pandey Club scored the required runs for the loss of 1 wicket. From the winning team, Mohit remained unbeaten at 47 and Faizan contributed 16 runs to the score.

Earlier, Sai Gopal Pandey club had entered into the semis defeating Devang XI by 34 runs. Nadeem XI has also entered the semis, which is yet to be played.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:01 PM IST