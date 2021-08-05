Bhopal: Safeguarding indignity is prime concern, say experts

BHOPAL: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal, organised a symposium on 'Indignity and Towards A new Social Contract' on Wednesday to mark International Day of the World’s Indigenous People.

The symposium was organised in collaboration with International Centre for Inclusive Cultural Leadership, Anant National University; International Institute for the Inclusive Museum; UNESCO. The program was coordinated by Prof. Amreswar Galla, UNESCO Chair on Inclusive Museums and Sustainable heritage development. Four panelists from different backgrounds presented their voices and opinions on the topic. The inclusive approach to safeguard the Indignity was the prime concern of the discussion. N Shakmacha Singh, Museum Associate, IGRMS one among the panelists explained the role of the museum in reflecting Indignity in its functioning such as in outreach activities, collection, exhibition, etc.