Bhopal: Safe Diwali is a Shubh Diwali; the do's and don'ts while we celebrate the festival of lights...

file pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS, Bhopal has issued instructions for a safe and happy Diwali. The institute’s department of Burns & Plastic Surgery has recommended the tips one need to take care while bursting crackers on Diwali.

Do's

Fire the crackers in open space only, also make sure that all the combustible substances are kept away.

Store the fire crackers in a closed container and keep them away from inflammatory substances.

Always keep a good distance while burning the crackers.

Wear well fitted cotton clothes.

Tie your hairs properly if they are long.

Children should always burst crackers under supervision.

Always buy firecrackers from a licensed seller and read the instruction properly

If the noise level is high, put a cotton ear plug to avoid damage.

Wear footwear while lightening the fireworks.

People with respiratory problems should stay inside the house. Always keep a bucket full of water near the area of fire crackers bursting.

Don’ts

Never burst any crackers in your hand.

Never leave firecrackers near candles or diya’s.

Do not throw firecrackers near electrical poles and wire.

Do not wear synthetic or silk clothes.

Avoid using matchstick or lighter for bursting crackers, instead use long Agarbatti or sparklers.

Never burst crackers near vehicles.

Avoid tampering with crackers if they take longer to burst.

Maintain a safe distance from the cracker and pour water to diffuse it.



First Aid for Burns

Do's

Stop the burning process: cool the burn with running cool (not cold) water for at least 5 minutes. But do not use ice, as this may cause further skin damage. Do not over cool! If the victim starts to shiver, stop the cooling process.

Remove all jewellery, watches, rings and clothing around the burned area.

Consult a physician or health care provider if pain is not relieved.

Cover the burn with a sterile gauze bandage or clean cloth.

Wrap the burned area loosely to avoid putting too much pressure on the burn tissue.

Minor burns will usually heal without further treatment.

Apply soothing lotions that contain aloe vera to the burned area to help relieve the pain and discomfort.

Seek medical attention if there is a persistent fever not relieved by medication or redness that may extend beyond the border of the burn or pain is not controlled.

Drink plenty of fluids (electrolyte containing solutions such as gator aid) if the person appears to be dehydrated.

Don'ts