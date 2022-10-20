Bhopal: Safe Diwali is a Shubh Diwali; the do's and don'ts while we celebrate the festival of lights...

e-Paper Get App
The department of Burns & Plastic Surgery at AIIMS Bhopal has recommended the tips one need to take care while bursting crackers on Diwali.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
file pic |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS, Bhopal has issued instructions for a safe and happy Diwali. The institute’s department of Burns & Plastic Surgery has recommended the tips one need to take care while bursting crackers on Diwali.

Do's

  •        Fire the crackers in open space only, also make sure that all the combustible substances are kept away.

  •      Store the fire crackers in a closed container and keep them away from inflammatory substances.

  •         Always keep a good distance while burning the crackers.

  •       Wear well fitted cotton clothes.

  •     Tie your hairs properly if they are long.

  •       Children should always burst crackers under supervision.

  •        Always buy firecrackers from a licensed seller and read the instruction properly

  •       If the noise level is high, put a cotton ear plug to avoid damage.

  •      Wear footwear while lightening the fireworks.

  •       People with respiratory problems should stay inside the house.       Always keep a bucket full of water near the area of fire crackers bursting.

Don’ts

  •        Never burst any crackers in your hand.

  •        Never leave firecrackers near candles or diya’s.

  •         Do not throw firecrackers near electrical poles and wire.

  •        Do not wear synthetic or silk clothes.

  •         Avoid using matchstick or lighter for bursting crackers, instead use long Agarbatti or sparklers.

  •        Never burst crackers near vehicles.

  •         Avoid tampering with crackers if they take longer to burst.

  •        Maintain a safe distance from the cracker and pour water to diffuse it.

First Aid for Burns

Do's

       Stop the burning process: cool the burn with running cool (not cold) water for at least 5 minutes. But do not use ice, as this may cause further skin damage. Do not over cool! If the victim starts to shiver, stop the cooling process.

  •         Remove all jewellery, watches, rings and clothing around the burned area.

  •         Consult a physician or health care provider if pain is not relieved.

  •        Cover the burn with a sterile gauze bandage or clean cloth.

  •        Wrap the burned area loosely to avoid putting too much pressure on the burn tissue.

  •        Minor burns will usually heal without further treatment.

  •        Apply soothing lotions that contain aloe vera to the burned area to help relieve the pain and discomfort.

  •         Seek medical attention if there is a persistent fever not relieved by medication or redness that may extend beyond the border of the burn or pain is not controlled.

  •         Drink plenty of fluids (electrolyte containing solutions such as gator aid) if the person appears to be dehydrated.

Don'ts

  •        Do not apply ice – this may cause further damage to the skin.

  •        Do not use any butter, ointments or other home remedies on the burn. Such substances may trap the heat in the tissue and makes the burn worse.

  •        Do not break any blisters. Leave intact.

  •        Do not delay in seeking medical attention if the burn is larger than the size of the victim’s palm.

