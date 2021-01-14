Bhopal: Safai workers to get 1st shot, says Chouhan

Bhopal: Safai workers will be given the first shot of the anti-corona vaccine, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Efforts are being made for it in recognition of the services they have rendered during the Corona pandemic, he said. The CM made the above statements at a meeting with commissioners and collectors after the inauguration of National Health Mission's building on Thursday.

Chouhan told the officers that they should keep in mind that there are recommendations for vaccination. A protocol has been set up for the vaccination drive, and it will be done accordingly, he said. Vaccination will be done on the basis of registration, he said, adding that in the first phase, more than four lakh health workers will be vaccinated. The anti-corona jab is no less than ambrosia and administrative officers, people's representatives and media persons should not allow anyone to spread rumours about it, Chouhan said. Vaccination drive is going to begin at 9am on Saturday, he said, adding that the Centre has already confirmed the vaccine's safety.

Each citizen will be given two doses, and the second jab will be given after 28 days of the first one, the CM said. Anti-body will develop after 14 days of the second jab of the vaccine, but there is no immediate impact on the body just after the vaccination, he said. He urged all religious leaders and district officials to inform people about the importance of getting vaccinated. Anyone trying to spread canards about the vaccine, should be given proper information, he said. Besides, as the vaccine is safe, if anyone develops allergy after getting vaccinated, he should not be frightened, he said. Therefore, people should be informed accordingly, Chouhan said.