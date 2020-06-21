Bhopal: Sadar Manzil renovation resumes sans specialized labourers

BHOPAL: Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) resumed the renovation work of Sadar Manzil, a heritage building in the city. The corporation has though resumed the work, the authorities face major challenge as specialized labourers have returned to their native places.

Many of the labourers, who had expert knowhow of the renovation work, were from Rajasthan, but due to COVID-19 enforced lockdown, they all have returned to native state. The major renovation work will only be taken either after the workmen from Rajasthan are called back or they are replaced with other labourers having the same skills. The renovation of The Sadar manzil was taken up to revive the old glory of the heritage building. However, the project got delayed because of one or the other reason. The renovation project started almost three years ago and during this period, the corporation has seen four different chief executive officers (CEO) taking charge, but the work is far from completion. The restoration work involves the use of building materials that were used originally used during its construction.