Bhopal: Running govt is different from talking, says Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: The House on Thursday saw a bedlam on the issue of bonus worth Rs 160 to farmers on purchase of each quintal of wheat.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed inability to pay bonus to the farmers saying it was because of the bonus that the Centre had reduced the purchase of wheat by seven lakh tonnes.

There is a difference between running a government and making tall talks, Nath said.

After his statement, chaos broke out on the floor of the House and the Speaker had to adjourn the assembly twice.

As soon as the House reassembled, the BJP staged a walkout because of Congress’s reneging on its promises made before the assembly elections.

Nevertheless, although Nath expressed government’s inability to pay the bonus, revenue minister Govind Rajput spoke in favour of giving it.

Before the question hour began, former Narottam Mishra said there was no mention of bonus on purchase of wheat either in the budget or in the supplementary budget passed on Wednesday.

The government is deceiving the House as well as the farmers, Mishra said, adding that, the government is moving only on the wheels of tall talks.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava wanted to know from Nath whether he would give bonus to farmers or not.

Bhargava expressed anger at Nath’s statement saying he wanted to snatch of freedom of speech.

Nath also said the BJP has 28 MPs, but none of them raised in Parliament the issue of crop loss worth Rs 8,000 crore due to heavy rain that lashed the state during the monsoon.