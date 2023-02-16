Bhopal: Rudraksha Mahotsav at Kuberashwar Dham 20 lakh devotees flock to fair site, one dies, many fall ill

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and many fell ill due to prolong standing in queues after chaotic situation during Shiv Mahapuran Katha and Rudraksh distribution festival in Kubereshwar Dham, Sehore District, on Thursday.

Five of them who fell ill and unconscious are still undergoing treatment, according to district administration officials. Pundit Pradeep Mishra had organised this programme.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit which was scheduled on Thursday, was postponed due to chaotic. There is a 20-km-long jam on the Bhopal-Indore highway from Kubereshwar Dham to Chaupal Sagar towards Bhopal.

According to locals, around 2,000 devotees fell sick due to prolong standing in queue. Chaos like situation was created as food and water distribution totally collapsed. Amidst the scuffle, 52-year-old Mangalbai, who came from Maharashtra, died. The body was sent to Sehore district hospital for postmortem. To streamline the rush, barricades were put up with bamboos, which collapsed and failed to control the crowd.

Due to the rising crowd of devotees, police and administration are facing difficulties in making arrangements. Devotees coming to Kubereshwar Dham are facing the trouble due to collapse of mobile network. Devotees are getting separated from their relatives. Many women are still missing.

Sehore Collector Praveen Singh Adhayach informed Free Press, “One woman died and five persons are still undergoing in hospitals. It is heavy rush of 20 lakh devotees for Rudraksha distribution festival. It led to long traffic jam abound 20km on both side on Bhopal-Indore Highway. We had made arrangement considering previous year rush. But this year, around 20 lakh devotees arrived here. We had made parking lots on 5-acre but all collapsed due to heavy rush.”

