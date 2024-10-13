Bhopal: Ructions After Man Molests Minor Inside Car; Accused Held |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There were ructions after a man allegedly took a minor girl for a joyride in rural Bhopal and molested her inside his car, the police said. An accomplice of accused assisted him in the crime. Both of them were arrested on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday after several religious outfits were called to the spot.

According to Eintkhedi police station TI Durjan Singh, the 17-year-old girl is a school dropout. She had befriended a man named Ubez Khan who on Saturday night asked her to come out of her house for a joyride. When Ubez arrived at the scene to pick up the girl, his friend Arman Khan was present inside the vehicle.

After the girl stepped inside the car, Ubez drove to a desolate area where Arman stepped out of the car to guard it while Ubez began committing obscene act with the girl. When the passersby suspected something fishy going on in the car, they questioned Armaan.

Armaan tried to shoo them away, but to no avail. When the people spotted Uzeb in a compromising position with the girl, they forced him to come out of the car, and also called several religious outfits to the spot. Ubez, after coming out of the car, allegedly misbehaved with the passersby.

The people present on the scene also called the police. The police, upon questioning the girl, learnt that she was being molested by Ubez. The religious outfits created a ruckus and demanded that the accused duo be arrested. The police took the duo into custody, they said.