Bhopal: RSS workers active in Agar, Nepanagar, Suwasra and Hatpiplya seats

BHOPAL: The RSS has swung into action in some constituencies where by-elections are being held.

The Sangh has begun to campaign for the BJP in some seats in Malwa region and for a few constituencies near the state capital.

The RSS has done some good work in a few places in Malwa region. Many people’s representatives from this region are from the RSS background.

The Sangh has started holding meetings at the ground level for the BJP.

As the BJP is on a sticky wicket in Mandhata and Agar seats, the Sangh has put in all its strength there.

RSS workers have begun to organise meetings in rural areas in Mandhata.

Other organisations of the Sangh have joined the fight. RSS workers are active in Agar, Nepanagar, Suwasra and Hatpiplya seats where the BJP is not comfortable.

The BJP leaders told the Sangh workers to work in Sanchi. In Surkhi, the RSS workers are angry with party candidate Govind Singh Rajput.

As BJP candidate from Bada Malhera Pradyumnya Singh Lodhi is from RSS background, the Sangh workers are sparing no effort to ensure his victory.

BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma and organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat are close to the Sangh.

Bhagat is still a Pracharak of the RSS. Sharma held the same post earlier.

Because of their closeness to the RSS, the Sangh is helping the BJP to win the by-elections.

Many leaders of the Sangh were not happy about Jyotiraditya Scindia’s joining the BJP.

Nevertheless, the Sangh leaders are happy with him, after his visit to the RSS headquarters and his meeting with organisation’s head Mohan Bhagwat and a few other leaders.