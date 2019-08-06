Bhopal: RSS seeks details of works from BJP, other organisations

BHOPAL: The top leaders of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) convened a meeting of BJP leaders and other organizations on the day the Union government took the bold decision to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was convened by RSS Sarkaryavaha Krishna Gopal and former organizational general secretary Ramlal.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of BJP and other allied organizations including Akhil Bharatiya

Vidhyarthi Parishad, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Vidhya Bharati, Mazdoor Sanghand others. RSS leaders sought details of works from them.

RSS leaders also sought information about BJP membership campaign. They also sought information on the works done in accordance with RSS ideology. They urged in the meeting to intensify service related works.

RSS leaders asked BJP leaders to pay full attention on strengthening party organization in the state as the party is not ruling in the state. They also asked BJP organisation leaders to pay attention on works related to public. It was decided in the meeting that all allied organizations to RSS will launch new works in the coming time.