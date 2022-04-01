Bhopal: RSPB launches 62nd All India Railway Freestyle Men's Wrestling Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railway Sports Promotion Board launched 62nd All India Railway Freestyle Men's Wrestling Championship 2021-22 at Railway Stadium in Jabalpur on Thursday, said an RSPB official.

The general manager of West Central Railway Sudhir Kumar Gupta and president of West Central Railway Women's Welfare Sandhya Gupta inaugurated the event.

Arjuna Awardee wrestling players working in Indian Railways were felicitated for their achievements at national and international championships.

The players who were felicitated include KuldeepSinghmalik (Dhyanchand Awardee), Kaka Pawar (Arjuna Awardee), Satyavan (Arjuna Awardee), Kripa ShankarPatel (Arjuna Awardee), Rajiv Tomar (Arjuna Awardee), Sokendra Tomar (Arjuna Awardee), Satyavrata (Arjuna Awardee), Anil Man (Dhyanchand Awardee) and Satyadev Malik.

Winners of Day 1:

Weight category First position Second position

57 kg Navin (NWR) Arun (ECR)

65 kg Aba Saheb (CR) Utkarsh Kale (CR)

74 kg Praveen (CR) Pritam (NR)

86 kg Gaurav Balian (NER) Rahul Rathi (WCR)

97 kg Satyavrat Balian (NR) Harinder (NR)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 12:36 AM IST