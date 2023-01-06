Bhopal: ‘Rs 5 Lakh on sanitation worker’s death in accident’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): If a sanitation worker who is a government employee, dies in an accident, their family members will get the ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh. Earlier the amount was Rs 2 lakh, urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh said here on Thursday.

At present the regular sanitation workers in urban bodies get an insurance amount of Rs 1 lakh on normal death and Rs 2 lakh on accidental death.

The minister stated that the officers and employees appointed in the urban bodies after January 1, 2005 will get the benefits of death-cum-retirement gratuity (gratuity) under the National Pension Scheme, like government officials. He has instructed the officials to take necessary action in this regard.