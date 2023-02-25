Bhopal: Rs 46,000 siphoned off from woman’s account, accused booked

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ashoka Garden police have registered a case of fraud against a man for siphoning off Rs 46,000 from a woman’s bank account, the police said on Saturday.

Ashoka Garden police station incharge Umesh Singh Chouhan said that the complainant Chetana Jhapate was a resident of Ashoka Garden locality of the city, who has an account in HDFC Bank.

She received a call from an unknown number in September 2022, where the person on the other side of the phone identified himself as the employee of the bank. He told Jhapate that she was required to update her bank account immediately, failing to do which, she would not be able to make transactions. He sought Jhapate’s banking details on the pretext of updating her bank account over the phone.

Jhapate shared her banking details, after which he asked her to share two OTPs. No sooner did Jhapate share the OTP, Rs 46,000 were deducted from her account. Jhapate then tried contacting on the number again but failed to establish contact with him.

Realising that she had been duped, Jhapate approached the Cyber cell and lodged a complaint. Later on Friday, the Cyber cell ahs handed over the matter to Ashoka Garden police and further probe is underway in the case.