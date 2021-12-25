Bhopal: Rs 400 for development department in supplementary budget is a joke on tribals, claims former CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath has termed the state government anti-tribal as it has made provision of Rs 400 only for tribal welfare in supplementary budget.

'The government that has spent over Rs 100 crore on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas has allotted only Rs 400 in its Rs 21,000 crore supplementary budget,' said Kamal Nath. This also establishes the fact what Congress has been saying for long that Shivraj government pays lip service for tribal welfare but does nothing on ground, he added.

The BJP spends hundreds of crores of rupees during elections to attract tribal votes by organising grand programmes. It also spends crores on advertisement of such programmes, said Kamal Nath.

'The BJP is now remembering the tribal icons after its 18 years of rule as elections are nearing. Habibganj railway station is renamed as Rani Kamlapati Station but its fort in CM Shivrajís constituency is in a dilapidated state. This is the reality of Shivraj government,' said Nath.

Nath also said that diversion of funds from the Tribal Sub Plan to other heads used for non-tribal purpose is against law.

