Bhopal: Rs 343 cr approved for upgradation of National Highway

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Union ministry of road and transport has approved Rs 343 crore for upgradation of 87 km area of†??National Highway No. 346 passing through Madhya Pradesh, said an official.

Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, Neeraj Mandloi said that in the meeting held with the union ministry of road and transport on Monday, the approval was given for upgradation of 87 km area in National Highway 346.

'With this upgradation, the movement between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will become easier and smoother,' said Mandloi.

Giving details of the proposed works, he said that upgradation work of National Highway up to Jakhar Kheda, Berasia, Dhol Khedi will†be done. In addition, three bypass roads are proposed to be constructed in an area of 13 km around Ahmedpur, Barkheda Hassan and Berasia city.

This highway will be helpful in connecting East West Corridor NH-27 to Dinara and Bhopal-Nagpur corridor NH-86 to Jhakharkheda. As a result of this, the movement between the cities of Bhopal, Gwalior and Jhansi will be easy.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Vishwas Sarang inspects newly constructed blocks of Hamidia Hospital

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:22 PM IST