Bhopal: Rs 27 Lakh fraud on pretext of investing in fisheries, 3 booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-fiza police station staff have registered a case of fraud against three persons for obtaining Rs 27.57 lakh from a woman on pretext of investing in fisheries and spending it elsewhere, the police said on Friday.

Investigating officer (IO) Ramprakash Singh said that the complainant Akansha Singh, a native of Bhopal, works in a private company in the US. She approached Koh-e-fiza police station on Thursday, stating that she had transferred Rs 27.57 lakh to the account of Gayatri Parihar in 2020 for investing in fisheries. Parihar is an agent of a private company in Halalpura and the company has its headquarters in Gurugram in Haryana.

Parihar received the amount from Singh and transferred some of the amount into the accounts of her accomplices Vedprakash Sharma and Brijesh Kashyap. Later, when Singh tried getting in touch with Parihar, the latter broke all contacts.

Unable to establish contact with Parihar after a long time, Singh approached Koh-e-Fiza police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police have launched a probe into the matter, Singh said.