Bhopal: Rs 25k Taken Out From Retired Bank Employee’s Account

representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police station staff have registered a case against an unidentified person for siphoning off Rs 25,000 from the bank account of a retired bank employee residing in Kolar, police said on Wednesday.

Kolar police station incharge (SHO) Jay Singh said complainant Prithiviraj Verma retired from the bank. On January 27, 2023, he received a call from an unknown number. The man present on the other side of the phone identified himself as the employee of the bank where Verma has an account.

He told Verma that his e-KYC process was incomplete and could be completed on phone. He sent a one-time password (OTP) to Verma’s mobile phone number and sought same from him. No sooner did Verma disclose the OTP, Rs 25,000 were deducted from his account. The accused then switched off his cell phone and Verma realised that he was duped.

He approached cyber cell thereafter, which has handed over the case to Kolar police for probe. Further investigation is on, SHO Singh said.

