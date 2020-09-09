Bhopal: Rs 2000 penalty for flouting quarantine guidelines; Rs 500 spot fine for not wearing a mask

Bhopal: In wake of the surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the state capital, the administration has imposed stricter fines on people violating the rules framed to curb the spread of the virus. Spot fine of Rs 5000 will be imposed on institutes and business establishments if found violating Covid-19 norms, besides people spotted without masks will now be slapped with Rs 500 fine. Earlier the fine for violating the rule was Rs 100. Hefty fines would be imposed if quarantine rules are not followed.

The order has come at a time when the cases of the viral infection have risen sharply in the capital, which now has the second-highest cases in the state, after Indore. Collector Avinash Lavania has ordered for the spot fine on people violating Covid-19 regulations issued by the central government. The administration has also imposed Rs 500 penalty for not adhering to the social distancing.

Similarly, spot fine of Rs1000 will be slapped on a person found pitting publically. Home quarantined and institutional quarantined will have to pay a fine of Rs 2000 if found violating the guidelines.

It is notable that all the restrictions, including Sunday lockdown and night curfew, imposed by the district administration to contain the novel coronavirus have been lifted. Now, the people have to fight their battle against the virus on their own, the collector added.

But instead of complying with the corona guidelines, the state capital witnessed an open violation of these guidelines at markets, parties and also at protests, said the collector. The collector has authorised all the officials, all assistant commissioners of BMC, police station in-charges to impose a spot fine on those flouting the Covid-19 norms.