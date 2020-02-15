Bhopal: Rs 200 crore, unfinished projects staring at BMC

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is reeling under a debt of over Rs 200 crore and the officials are making effort to get their share from the state government.
BMC has to release funds for different projects and to the contractors, but they are yet to get their Rs 150 crore from the state government and around Rs 132 crore of the property tax and other taxes.
As the tenure of present municipal council comes to and end on February 18, the authorities are still clueless as how to finish the projects that were started under the present council.
BMC had inagurated several projects that were to be completed under the present tenure but these projects are stuck due to one reason or the other.
Big projects to be inaugurated under the present council include Bharat Mata temple at Manuabhan Ki Tekri, Smart Road, the Boulevard Street, the Rani Kamlapati Arch Bridge, the Bus Stand at the Navbahar Sabji Mandi near the Ghoda Nakhaas, a flyover at the Bhopal talkies, an underground pathway at Somwara along with others.
Among these projects, the Smart Road and Arch Bridge are partially completed while other projects even could not be started.
On the other hand the BMC officials feel there is need to expedite the recovery of tax from the residents and from the buildings.
Officials speak
Sandhya Chaturvedi, BMC assistant commissioner says we were supposed to recover Rs 230 crore as property tax and as service tax. So far there is recovery of Rs 98 crore, she says.
BMC commissioner Vijay Dutta says he will be able to speak anything on the issue after March 31.
