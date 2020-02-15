Bhopal: Rs 200 crore, unfinished projects staring at BMC

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is reeling under a debt of over Rs 200 crore and the officials are making effort to get their share from the state government.

BMC has to release funds for different projects and to the contractors, but they are yet to get their Rs 150 crore from the state government and around Rs 132 crore of the property tax and other taxes.

As the tenure of present municipal council comes to and end on February 18, the authorities are still clueless as how to finish the projects that were started under the present council.

BMC had inagurated several projects that were to be completed under the present tenure but these projects are stuck due to one reason or the other.