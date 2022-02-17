Bhopal: Rs 1.75 lakh crore transferred to farmers in nearly 2 yrs

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in the last nearly two years, a total of about Rs 1.75 lakh crore has been given to farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi, zero percent interest loan and all other farmer-welfare schemes. Chouhan was addressing the farmers through video conference on Thursday after transferring the relief amount from his residence.

He said, Even today, an amount of Rs 202 crore 90 lakh has been transferred to the account of 1,46,101 farmers for the damage caused to the crops of farmers in 26 districts of the state due to hailstorm in the month of January.

CM said that crops in 1,34,019 hectare area were damaged due to hailstorm and untimely rains in 1074 villages of the state. The affected districts are Raisen, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Bhind, Gwalior, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Datia, Guna, Dhar, Jhabua, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Mandla, Seoni, Betul, Harda, Satna, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch. , Ratlam and Khandwa. The work of giving district-wise relief funds to the affected was done on priority.

CM said, Last week, insurance amount has also been deposited in the accounts of more than 45 lakh farmers for Kharif 2020 and Rabi 2021. Out of the total crop insurance claim amount of Rs 7, 669 crore, an amount of Rs 5660 crore has been paid so far. The amount paid today is Rs 1665 crores. The balance amount of Rs 844 crore is also being paid in the next two days. Farmers need not worry. Work will be done with the same promptness for the benefit of farmers.

CM said, In the first and second wave, the state government paid farmers by making a record procurement of wheat and paddy and providing them relief. In the first wave, 1,29,42,000 metric tonnes of wheat was procured despite adverse conditions. In the second wave, again 1,28,15,000 metric tonnes of wheat as well as 45, 85,000 metric tonnes of paddy were procured while taking measures to prevent infection.

Wheat was purchased from 17 lakh 16 thousand farmers and paddy from 6 lakh 61 thousand farmers of the state. The farmers were paid the amount of the acquired food grains on priority. The farmers got direct relief due to timely payment of amount during the Corona period, CM added.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:25 PM IST