Bhopal: Rs 1.74 crore awarded as compensation to kin of road accident victims

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, awarded Rs 1.74 crore to families of three persons who died in road accident and eight who were injured in accident. Additional District Judge Trupti Pandey passed the order.

United India Insurance Company Limited has been ordered to pay compensation amounting to Rs 1.74 crore.

Advocates RK Hingorani and Sunny Hingorani, who appeared on behalf of the kin of the deceased and the injured, said, “ The court has directed to pay Rs 1.44 crore to the kin of the deceased and Rs 73.21 lakh to the injured persons.”

On May 29, 2016, residents of Sonagiri Piplani Bhopal, had gone to the waterpark picnic in Sehore in two cars. While returning from Sehore to Bhopal at 4.40 pm, the two cars collided with each other on the Indore-Bhopal road in front of Jamni Jod petrol pump.

In this road accident, those who died include Rohit Majhe, Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Gurjar while Krishnakant Tiwari, Rohit, Manoj Singh Mehra, Pramod Nisad, Santosh Hiremath, Abhiday, Manish and Mohit Mehra were seriously injured.

Read Also Bhopal: MP police strengthens its arsenal as 20 Belgian Malinois dogs set to join squad

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)