Bhopal: Rs 13,500 To Asha Supervisors, Rs 6,000 To Asha-Usha Workers | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to increase the honorarium of ASHA-USHA workers from Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000 and that of ASHA supervisors to Rs 13,500.

He announced an increase of Rs 1,000 in the increased honorarium. CM was addressing Asha-Usha workers’ convention at Lal Parade Ground on Saturday. The CM also announced to take back Asha-Usha workers who were fired during agitation.

CM also gave instructions to the officers present to give Rs 1 lakh to Asha-Usha workers after retirement and offer insurance of Rs 5 lakh during the service. CM also instructed that they would not be removed in case of serious illness.

Other Announcements

* Retirement age of ASHA-Usha workers, supervisors increased from 60 to 62 years.

* CM insurance cover for all ASHA-Usha workers, supervisors

* Asha-Usha workers to be included under Ladli Behna Yojana

* Rs 1,000 annual hike for Asha –Usha workers

* Casual leave benefit to all

