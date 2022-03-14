Bhopal: Rs 13.15 crore recovered, 9,397 electricity cases settled at National Lok Adalat

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A sum of Rs 13.15 crore was recovered from electricity consumers following settlement of 9,397 cases at National Lok Adalat held in 16 districts of Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Gwalior and Chambal divisions on Saturday. The relief was provided to 5.23 crore electricity consumers.

Out of total 9,397 cases that were disposed of, the pending cases were settled with 20% discount by compromising in 1, 764 cases pending in the courts.

About 7,633 cases, which were not registered in the court were also settled.

The cases registered under Sections 126 and 135 of Electricity Act were granted 100% exemption on interest amount.

All the domestic consumers of low pressure category, all agricultural consumers, non-domestic consumers up to 5 KW and industrial electricity consumers with a load of up to 10 HP were eligible for exemption on settlement.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:57 PM IST