Bhopal: Rs 116 crore released to 22 districts as RTE fee reimbursement

Rajya Shiksha Kendra has released the amount and asked the collectors of the districts to transfer the sanctioned amount to the bank account of the schools.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 10:18 PM IST
Representative illustration |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of state for school education (Independent Charge) Inder Singh Parmar has issued order to transfer an amount of more than Rs 116 crore to the concerned non-government schools for the reimbursement of fees for the session 2020-21 of children studying free-of-cost under Right to Education Act.

Director of Kendra Dhanraju S said that Rs 116.30 crore had been transferred to the accounts of 22 district education centres. The amount will be released to the remaining districts soon, he added.

