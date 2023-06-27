 Bhopal: Rs 1 Lakh Siphoned Off From Woman’s Bank Account
Bhopal: Rs 1 Lakh Siphoned Off From Woman’s Bank Account

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified cyber fraudster played clever on a woman, who was employed at a private firm, and siphoned off Rs 1 lakh from her bank account, the TT Nagar police said on Monday.

The police added that they registered a case and begun investigation. TT Nagar police station incharge (SHO). Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said that the complainant Deepika Tomar (35) was an employee at a private firm in the city.

She had been to the bank in December 2022 regarding some work. She was searching for a number online to get the limit of her credit card increased. She came across a mobile number and called the man on phone who suggested that she should download an application named AnyDesk.

He thereafter told Tomar to log in to her bank account through the application on her phone. No sooner did she log in to the account, Rs 1 lakh were drawn from her bank account.

Tomar then tried contacting the man again, who did not receive the phone call and switched it off. The woman approached the cyber cell and lodged a complaint in this regard. The cyber wing transferred the case to TT Nagar police station.

