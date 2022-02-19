Bhopal: RPF saves 1,045 children, 42 people in Jan 2022

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescued 1,045 children and 42 people - 20 men and 22 women - in January 2022, according to a railway official.

The RPF has played an important role in reuniting the children in need of care and protection, lost/separated with their family or escaped from their homes due to various reasons. Most of these children are exploited and trafficked if not rescued on time. The RPF was motivated towards the noble cause under an all India campaign, Operation Yatri Suraksha.

Besides, Nanhe Farishte was launched. In January 2022, 1045 children (701 boys and 344 girls) who came in contact with Indian Railways were rescued with follow-up action with help from NGOs. Child Help Desks are functional at 132 railway stations in the country.

To provide better security to women passengers, several initiatives were taken under the code name, Mahila Suraksha. In January 2022, RPF deployed Meri Saheli teams at major railway stations with an objective to provide security to women passengers, specially travelling alone and vulnerable to crime and covered 13,000 trains all over India for this purpose.

Taking other preventive measures, RPF arrested five persons on charges of molestation, eve-teasing and arrested 2,185 people travelling in ladiesí coaches.

The women RPF personnel, who currently form about 9% of the total strength, go out of the way to help pregnant women who go into labour pain during their train journeys under Operation Matrishakti.

In January 2022, women RPF personnel provided assistance to 7 such women passengers. Besides, RPF arrested more than 300 criminals involved in 254 offences against passengers and handed them over to concerned GRP, local police.

Taking action under Operation AAHT, RPF has rescued 35 persons (22 minors) with arrest of 8 traffickers in January 2022 and handed them over to police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:38 PM IST