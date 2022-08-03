Bhopal: RPF rescues 183 minors; arrests 47 human traffickers in July

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Bhopal rescued 183 minors from clutches of human traffickers in month of July as part of “Operation AAHT”, a nationwide operation which is for curbing human trafficking. Out of rescued children, 151 are boys and 32 girls.

As many as 47 persons have been arrested in connection with human trafficking, according to RPF officials.

During the last five years (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021), RPF rescued 2178 people from the clutches of human traffickers. Along with this, more than 65000 children and many women and men were rescued and given protection.

Using its strategic deployments in stations and trains, the RPF recently had launched "Operation AAHT" against human trafficking.

RPF has recently set up 750 Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) across the country, which will coordinate with police at district and state levels, intelligence units, NGOs and other stakeholders and train staff.

Recently, RPF has signed a MoU with an NGO named Association of Voluntary Action (AVA). This organisation is also known as Bachpan Bachao Andolan.