Bhopal: RPF cop held for accepting Rs 7000 bribe

BHOPAL: CBI arrested a Sub Inspector of Railway Protection Force for accepting Rs 7000 for allowing a tea stall owner to install a tin shed at his eatery near railway station.

SI Dhram Pal Singh, in charge RPF Chowki, Banapur, Hoshangabad had sought Rs 8,000 from the tea stall owner for allowing him to install a tin shed at his outlet, situated opposite the Dolaria Railway Station. The complainant approached the CBI and lodged a complaint. He told the cops that he negotiated with the SI and the latter agreed to take Rs 7000. CBI laid a trap and the accused was caught red handed while accepting Rs 7,000 from the complainant.

The arrested accused will be produced before the competent court. Searches are being conducted on the residential premises and office of SI.