Bhopal: Robbery at Khauri; Police yet to retrieve any crucial inputs from suspects

BHOPAL: Even as many as 11 suspects have been questioned by police in connection with Khauri area robbery , the police have yet to zero in on the gang behind the incident. Police on Sunday detained four persons- three are from Bhopal. Their call details are being collected trace the areas they have been active before the robbery.

A band of robbers struck at a house in Bakania Road area of Khauri, battered an elderly couple and made off with cash and gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees on wee hours of Thursday.

Teams of Bhopal police that had gone to Jalgaon in Maharashtra and Jhabua in the state have returned empty handed. The teams are now relying on the call details of persons traced near the crime scene for a clue as the investigating officials believe that the gang must have used their mobiles before or after the crime anywhere around the crime scene. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Dinesh Kaushal said the persons who are detained have a criminal record with police and they are being quizzed.

We have also retrieved the call details of a few criminals from other areas and more inputs would come to fore, he added.

Police sources said the suspects who have been rounded up have been quizzed but they till now have not revealed anything important to nail the culprits.

Police had earlier zeroed in on four-wheeler that had figured in CCTV footage, however, during investigation the vehicle owner proved his legitimacy of being at the place.

Police claiming that they have found vital inputs and would manage to crack the detained suspects are hopeful to bust the gang behind the robbery.