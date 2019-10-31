Bhopal: Robbers batter elderly couple make off with Rs8L cash & 200 gm gold ornaments

BHOPAL: A band of robbers struck at a house in Bakania Road area of Khauri, battered an elderly couple and made off with cash and gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees at 3am on Thursday.

His son locked himself inside a room to save his life. Khajuri police said the 65-year-old Subhash Chand Jaiswal runs a shop in Bairagarh and lives in Bakania road area with his wife Madhuri Jaiswal 61, son and daughter-in-law.

He told free press that it happened around 3 am on Thursday.

Jaiswal said he owns a farm land near his house and the accused had gained entry into their house through that.

He said when he wife heard the sound of those robbers, she tried to raise an alarm but one of them gagged her and started hitting her with a rod.

When he woke up, they started hitting him with rods, he added.

He said there were Rs 8 lakh inside the locker with 20 tola gold that they made off with tying him and his wife.

He said he gold he had inside the house was their paternal property and they used it on festivals only and after that always kept the jewelries in lockers.

He said his son was sleeping on the top floor with his wife and when they heard the sound, his son tried to rush to the ground floor but two persons had stood near the ladders.

They were armed with rods and seeing him near, they tried to assault him and he ran away and locked himself in a room to save his life.

His daughter-in-law started shouting to raise an alarm but before any help arrived, they had left.

He said the robbers after hitting them, tied their legs and then fled and then his son informed others.

The entire incident lasted for an hour and then cops were informed. A team of police after reaching the area carried out FSL examination and then registered an FIR against unidentified men.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Dinesh Kaushal said the robbers were speaking some language that was not local. He said a few among them might be from Bhopal, while others were from outside but we are investigating from all the angles.

He said CCTV footage from the toll barrier, nearby dhabas has been summoned and the nearby police stations have also been informed to monitor every movement around.

He said a special team has been formed for their arrest and that is questioning every person who has a crime record.

DIG declares Rs 1L reward: Deputy inspector general (DIG) Bhopal Irshaad Wali said anyone who informs about the accused that may lead to their arrest will be rewarded with Rs 1 lakh. He said the police department will give Rs 20thousand and the victim will give Rs 80thousand.