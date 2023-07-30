Bhopal: Roads Passing Along Bansal Hospital, Shivaji Nagar To Get Facelift | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two main roads, Shaitan Singh Pal Chowraha to Bansal Hospital and Vyapam Square to Shivaji Nagar, which face major traffic congestion during peak hours, will get a facelift by year end.

Tenders for widening of two roads have been approved and their execution is likely to start soon. Bhopal district collector Asheesh Singh had given order to this effect during his visit on May 11.

In last two months, collector visited many areas in the city to review traffic system. He had instructed to remove parking space on periphery of New Market, allowing it only in multilevel parking.

PWD executive engineer Anant Raghuvanshi said, “Agency has been decided for road widening from Shaitan Singh Pal Chowraha to Bansal Hospital. Similarly, approval has been given for road widening Vyapam Square – Shivaji Nagar Road.”

Steps Taken To Improve Vehicular Flow In Last 2 Months-

* Agency has been decided for road widening from Shaitan Singh Chauraha to Chuna Bhatti

* Dumbbell strip laid at black spot

* Shops built at 10 number stop removed. Parking space for 100 cars opened

* Road dividers made in front of ISBT petrol pump

* Parking arrangements improved in New Market area

* Work to clear left & right sides of Bawdiyan Bridge starts

* Partition made along bridge to facilitate vehicular flow.

* Tenders in process for road widening at 11-number

