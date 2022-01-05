Bhopal: Roads can only be dug with cutter machines, says state governemnt

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Urban administration and development department has issued orders to all the urban bodies of the state to stop digging the roads with the hands or with the machines. Now, roads can only be dug with help of road cutter machines, said the officials on Tuesday.

Residents and other social organisations had raised objections against digging roads in an unplanned manner for laying service pipelines.

According to the orders given by department engineer-in-chief GP Katare, the department is granting permission to lay drinking water pipeline, sewage pipeline, other service utilities like gas pipeline, telephone, internet and few others.

The contractors have been asked to use road cutters for cutting the cement concrete road or bituminous roads. They have been asked to dig the road with horizontal directional drilling (HDD) technique. Through this method, there is no need to dig whole roads. While drilling the roads, contractors will have to be cautious about underground utilities.

The departmentís order will provide relief to residents and safeguard motorable strength of the roads.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 12:34 AM IST