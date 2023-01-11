Bhopal: Road Safety week begins in city

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the objective of spreading awareness among the general public of Bhopal in regard to road safety and traffic-appropriate behaviour, the Bhopal traffic police began the Road Safety Week in the city on Wednesday. The Road safety week shall be observed till Tuesday.

Commissioner of police of Bhopal, Makrand Deoskar flagged off the rally at the inaugural ceremony of the Road Safety Week, during which deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Headquarters), Vineet Kapoor and DCP (Traffic), Hansraj Singh were also present.

Keeping in view the objective of the Road Safety Week, posters, calendars, audio and video messages were released at the inaugural ceremony. Police commissioner (CP) Deoskar said in his welcome address that the objective of the Road Safety Week is to save people from falling victims to road accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow.