Bhopal: Road deaths touched a new high in 2022, Karond Square was top black spot

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deaths due to road accidents in Bhopal touched a new high in 2022. About 198 deaths due to road accidents were reported last year. The Karond Square area of Bhopal emerged as the top black spot, which saw 45 road accidents followed by ISBT Road, where 29 road accidents took place.

The death tally due to road accidents in the bygone year surpassed the figures of 2021 and registered 36 per cent increase. In 2021, Bhopal city registered 126 road accident deaths. The figure rose to 198 in 2022.

Ironically, city’s densely populated areas did not see many accidents. Areas under Teela Jamalpura police station and Kotwali police station, which are thickly populated, recorded 29 and 20 road accident cases respectively in 2022.

Misrod police station topped the chart by registering 304 road accident cases, followed by Habibganj and Koh-e-fiza police stations, which reported 273 cases each.

Senior traffic police officials said rash driving and over-speeding, especially at Karond square and ISBT Road caused deaths. They added that rise in number of vehicles in the city that struggle to make through narrow stretch of road end up crashing many a times.

Road devpt agency

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Hansraj Singh said that the road development agency had been contacted to mend black spots like Karond Square and ISBT Road. Road safety week and other campaigns are held to apprise people of traffic-appropriate behaviour.