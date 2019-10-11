Bhopal: Rly station gang-rape case; Four alleged accused held

BHOPAL: Four alleged accused of gang-raping a 20-year-old woman were sent to jail on Friday.

The woman was gang-raped by these four accused and Wednesday night.

They were arrested by the team of government railway police (GRP) on Thursday.

The woman has also recorded her statement before the magistrate.

SHO GRP Dushyant Kumar Joshi said the woman had come from Sehore and was walking along the railway wash area with her kin when they held her captive and raped her.

One of the accused stood guard with her minor niece while others raped her.

On being informed, Hanumanganj police had visited the area but the case was later transferred to GRP as the area where she was raped falls under the jurisdictions of the GRP.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Manu Vyas said the case was transferred to the GRP and that the Hanumanganj police had not refused to lodge an FIR, as it was earlier alleged. He said the area was under the jurisdiction of GRP and they were supposed to work on it.