Bhopal: Rly Minister Unveils Legends League Cricket Trophy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav on Thursday took to social media to share a video of him along with veteran cricket players as they embarked on their tour to foster the sport across the country on the Vande Bharat Express.

The video showed cricketers Monty Panesar, Syed Kirmani, Jonty Rhodes along with union minister Vaishnaw. It also showed Vaishnaw posing with a cricket bat along with the trophy in the background. The team has finished its visit to Rani Kamlapati Railway station Bhopal and now will be off to its next destination Agra.

The minister unveiled Legends League Cricket (LCC) in collaboration with the Indian Railways to take the coveted trophy across the country aboard Vande Bharat Express.

The trophy will travel across the country to 17 different states and union territories.

Apart from players like Rhodes, Kirmani and Panesar, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, S. Sreesanth, Parthiv Patel, and Shane Watson will also be part of this initiative.

The Minister said, “We welcome Legends League Cricket and the legendary players to Vande Bharat and are excited for this incredible journey of promoting sports across the country. Indian Railways has always been promoting sports and has assured the LLC to help in promoting this journey. ”

He further said, “As we flag off this unique collaboration with Indian Railways, Indian Railways is committed to providing the best experience to Legends League cricket fans. This is a unique initiative of its kind to promote sports culture in every corner of the country.”

The national and international stars who will remain an inspiration for more than one generation will board the Vande Bharat Express spread across 5 railway zones namely North, South, Central, East and West.

The second edition of Legends League Cricket will begin from November 18 to December 9 and will be held across five cities