Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor in party's National Executive Meeting
Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 10:57 PM IST

Bhopal: Riya’s painting exhibited during Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

Painting by child artist Riya Jain was exhibited at Narita International Airport near Tokyo in Japan during Tokyo 2020 Olympics & Paralympics.
Staff Reporter
BHOPAL: A painting by child artist Riya Jain was exhibited at Narita International Airport near Tokyo in Japan during Tokyo 2020 Olympics & Paralympics.

The painting is based on theme - Sports and Peace. Last year, the painting won an award in Peace Pals International Art Contest in which children from 83 countries participated.

Riya Jain has won 250 awards so far. President Ram Nath Kovind feted her with Prime Minister's National Bal Shakti Puraskar for outstanding performance in painting in 2020. She has won many awards in international and national painting competitions.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 10:57 PM IST
