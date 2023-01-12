Bhopal: Ritika, Kushal Gawande win Miss & Mr Anand Vihar title

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students of class XI organised a farewell themed on ‘Tarang’ for the outgoing students of class XII at Anand Vihar School in the city on Thursday.

The students of class XI gave titles keeping in mind the personality and talent of their seniors. They presented dance and duet songs which made the atmosphere pleasant. A quiz was also organised.

Ritika won the title ‘Miss Anand Vihar ‘whereas Kushal Gawande ‘Mr Anand Vihar’ after passing the selection process. Sneha Shukla and Chiranjeevi Khanal were selected for ‘Miss Eve’ and ‘Mr Eve’ titles.

Madhu Saran and all members of the school management were present on this occasion. They blessed the students and threw light on the art of building the future and living life. Principal of the school Shailesh Jhope encouraged the students with his speech and wished them a bright future. Class XII students also shared their experiences.