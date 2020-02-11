Bhopal: Rise in temperature provides relief to residents

BHOPAL: Temperature in the state capital soared on Tuesday providing relief to the residents.

Bhopal witnessed chilly winds on Monday but on Tuesday sunny weather greeted the residents. In places specially in South Madhya Pradesh increased by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 27.7 degree Celsius which was slightly above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degree Celsius which recorded a rise of 1.5 degree Celsius, was slightly below normal.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degree Celsius which recorded rise of 1.8 degree Celsius, was slightly above normal. It recorded a minimum temperature of 12.2 degree Celsius which was slightly above normal.

As per meteorology department, the Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir leading a spell of scattered rain in northern belt.

Fairly widespread rain and snow may occur in Jammu and Kashmir. Scattered showers are likely in Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

Isolated activities are expected in Uttarakhand. These activities led to rise in temperature in central part of country.

Umaria- 5.4 C

Datia- 6 C

Pachmarhi- 6.2 C

Rewa- 6.2 C

Raisen- 6.5 C

Gwalior- 6.4 C

Sidhi- 6.6 C

Betul- 6.7 C

Khajuraho- 6.8 C