Bhopal: Right-wing activists create ruckus at hotel over stay of inter-faith couple

BHOPAL: Activists of saffron outfits created ruckus at a hotel following a report that a Muslim man was staying there with a Hindu girl on Valentine’s Day.

Members of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other like-minded outfits reached Bentree Hotel in MP Nagar Zone-II on Monday. The right-wing activists created a ruckus on the hotel premises alleging that the hotel was promoting ‘love jihad’ and other illegal practices. Later police intervened and settled the matter.

Usman, a middle-aged man of Bhopal was dating a Vidisha girl in the hotel. As police found that both were adults, no case was registered against the duo. While the girl was handed over to her family, Usman was made to sit at the police station. ASP Rajesh Singh Bhadauria said that a Muslim man was staying with Hindu girl at Bentree Hotel, near Ganpathi Hotel, MP Nagar-II. Since the two were adults no action was taken against them, said the ASP, adding that the girl was sent back with her family.

Sanskriti Bachao Manch’s convener Chandrashekhar Tiwari said, “We came to know that a Muslim man was dating a Hindu girl and the duo was staying at the hotel in MP Nagar. We rushed there and even the police came and intervened in the matter. We handed over the couple to police.”

‘Bentree Hotel has a chain of hotels and is ‘involved’ in the same business. They rent out rooms for such purposes. Such kind practices like Love Jihad are on rise in the state capital,” alleged Tiwari. The bookings at the hotel are made through Oyo app.