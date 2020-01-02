Bhopal: Rewa Municipal Corporation chief slaps Rs 5cr libel suit on ex-minister Rajendra Shukla

BHOPAL: Commissioner of Rewa Municipal Corporation Sabhajeet Yadav, known for creating controversy, has slapped a defamation notice worth Rs 5 crore against former minister Rajendra Shukla.

In his notice, Yadav accused Shukla of calling him ‘mentally sick’ at public meetings and in media.

According to Yadav, such statements defamed him. Through the notice, Yadav told Shukla to pay him Rs 5 crore or he would take legal action against the former minister.

According to the notice, Shukla had allegedly said that he had put Yadav in a cage by posting the latter to Ballabh Bhawan.

It is an offence to the ministers, the officers and the employees who are working in Vallabh Bhawan.

In his notice, Yadav again accused former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of harassing him.

According to the notice, the photographs of Chouhan printed in the land records book had cost a lot of money to the government coffers.

Yadav also charged IAS officer Anubha Shrivastava with discriminating against him.

On an earlier occasion, he had issued a notice to Shukla worth crores of rupees for not fulfilling the promises he made before the election.

He had also shot off a letter to Chouhan, raising the alleged dumper scam.

Although Yadav wrote to Shukla on the letter head of Nagar Nigam, the allegations made by him were personal.